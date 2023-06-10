Chennai’s third desalination plant at Nemmeli nearing completion

June 10, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

Work has been accelerated to complete the city’s upcoming third desalination plant at Nemmeli and the remaining portion of the pipeline running to a distance of 200 metres to draw seawater is expected to be completed by this month end.

Nearly 98% of the work in the plant to treat 150 million litres of seawater daily (mld) has been completed so far. Shiv Das Meena, Additional Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, who inspected the ongoing work on Saturday, instructed the officials to finish the ₹1,516.82-crore project within the stipulated time.

The pipeline of 2,250 mm diameter to draw seawater runs for a distance of nearly 1 km. Similarly, a small portion of the 36-metre 1,600 mm diameter pipeline to discharge brine from the desalination plant is waiting to be completed. It is said to be the largest pipeline offshore network for desalination plant in India, said a press release.

Mr. Meena inspected the various components of the plant, including reverse osmosis process building, limestone filters and product water pumping station. He checked the pipeline laid for 48.10 km to convey treated water to various areas, including Velachery, Alandur and southern suburbs such as Ullagaram-Puzhuthivakkam and IT corridor along the Old Mahabalipuram Road.

Fourth plant

He visited the site where the city’s fourth desalination plant in Perur along East Coast Road is set to come up. While preliminary work is in progress to establish 400-mld plant, he advised the officials to start the work soon.

Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) managing director R. Kirlosh Kumar was present.

