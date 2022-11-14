Chennai’s T. Nagar residents complain of chaos due to new changes in traffic movement

November 14, 2022 01:55 pm | Updated 01:55 pm IST

Residents and commuters of T. Nagar have complained that they are facing hardships as traffic changes have been announced in and around the Panagal Park area, implemented from Saturday, for Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. work to be done.

A senior police officer of the Traffic Police said that after the introduction of traffic changes on Saturday, the weekend passed without any chaos, but with heavy vehicular traffic on that stretch on Monday, there were some issues hampering free flow of traffic. However, things will soon settle down once members of the public get used to the changes, he added.

As per the announcement, vehicles can ply on Thiyagaraja Road from Panagal Park towards Ma.Po.Si. Statue instead of from Thanikachalam Road Junction to Panagal Park. Vehicles from Prakasam Road through Bashyam Road intending to go towards Pothys, are restricted and will be diverted along Thiyagaraya Road and Thanikachalam Road.

MTC buses intending to go to Thanikachalam Road from Burkit road are restricted, and will be diverted along Sivanganam Street and Thiyagaraya Road.

Balachandran, a resident of Raja street, right behind Panagal Park said, “My street is now a two-way traffic zone and has become 100 times more noisy and un-navigable since Saturday. If you want to go to Rameswaram street or Duraisamy Subway by vehicle from Dr. Nair Road-Thiyagarja Road junction, then a motorist must take Thanikachalam Road and then take a right turn at Burkit Road into Venkatnarayana Road and proceed.to Panagal Park. A vehicle user will have to travel about 2 km extra now.”

Balaji, a commuter in the area said, “The traffic police should have announced the traffic changes days ahead of the implementation, as with some preparation, we could have avoided the hassle we faced on Monday morning.”

R.S. Radhakrishnan, secretary of the Natesan Park Walkers and Joggers’ Association said, “Any stranger to T. Nagar generally arrives into a maze. Now, things are even worse due to the traffic diversions. Even long time residents will have to take a long detour to reach their destinations.”

Meanwhile the Traffic Police have also increased manpower to regulate traffic and to ensure the free flow of traffic.A senior Traffic Police officer said additional manpower has been deployed round the clock. On each shift, an assistant commissioner, three inspectors, 14 sub inspectors, 20 traffic police constables and 20 constables from the Armed Reserve are being deployed, besides 68 private marshals by the contractors.

Diversions in and around Venkatanaryana Road- Nandanam

Vehicles coming from the Burkit Road signal and intending to go to Anna Salai along Venkatanarayana road will be diverted along Hindi Prachar Sabha, South Boag road, Ma. Po. Si. Junction and Anna Salai.

Vehicles coming from T.Nagar - Madley Road along Burkit Road intending to go to Anna Salai through Venkatanarayana road will be diverted along Mooparappan Street, Link Road and Anna Salai.

Vehicles can ply on Venkatanarayana Road from Nandanam junction to Panagal Park as usual, said Traffic Police.