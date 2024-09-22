At 1.8 lakh, Chennai’s street dog population records a sharp jump

Street dogs have been a point of debate among Chennai residents. On the one hand is love for the animals and on the other, the fear of getting chased or bitten. The singular concern though has been vaccination and sterilisation of the street dogs.

According to the data compiled with the help of a sight survey done by volunteers of Worldwide Veterinary Service (WVS) and released recently by the Greater Chennai Corporation, Chennai’s street dog population stands at 1.8 lakh, a significant increase from 57,366 dogs in 2021.

WVS volunteers compiled the data through an application, riding on two-wheelers in all 15 zones. The data show that the Ambattur Zone (VII) has the highest number of street dogs. The Thiru Vi Ka Nagar Zone (VI) has the highest density of street dogs per kilometre.

The Ambattur Zone has an estimated 23,980 street dogs (64 per km), followed by the Madhavaram Zone (III) with 17,096 dogs (53 per km). Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, which has 12,684 dogs, has the highest density among all zones — 95 per km. The Manali (XII) and Alandur (V) Zones have fewer dogs, with the populations estimated at 4,875 and 7,101 respectively.

The data also highlight the low sterilisation rate among adult street dogs. The survey shows an estimated 1,28,048 (73%) of the dogs could be “entire” (not sterilised), with only 27% of the population having undergone Animal Birth Control procedures.

The Madhavaram and Ambattur Zones, despite having the highest street dog populations, have sterilisation rates of only 19% and 18% respectively. Kodambakkam (X) and Perungudi (XIV) have sterilisation rates below 40%.

Further, 80% of the female dogs were identified as non-lactating, suggesting a window for action. According to officials, non-lactating females, identified by their normal mammary glands, are ideal candidates for sterilisation as they are not nursing pups, making the procedure easier and more humane.

As nearly three-quarters of the street dog population still reproduce, a more aggressive approach towards sterilisation is vital. This gap, if left unaddressed, could lead to a sharp rise in the free-roaming dog population in the coming years, intensifying human-animal conflicts, especially in the high-density areas, sources say.

As much as 95% of the dogs do not have obvious health concerns. However, the remaining 5% exhibit serious conditions that could cause public health issues. According to the survey, 66% of the dogs have visible health conditions, primarily wounds. Around 6% suffer from transmissible venereal tumours (TVTs), a contagious disease, while another 3% have canine distemper.

Thiru Vi Ka Nagar recorded the highest number of reports of public grievances over street dogs: over 2,500 cases from September 2023 to August 2024. Royapuram, Ambattur and Adyar followed closely behind. Further, Thiruvottiyur, Manali, and Sholinganallur showed fewer complaints and lower dog density (fewer than 8 dogs a kilometre).

Corporation Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran says that using the data, the civic body will plan measures to improve and expand Animal Birth Control centres. This will be discussed with the Public Health Department.

The Corporation plans to conduct 50,000 Animal Birth Control surgeries annually at an estimated cost of over ₹9.45 crore. Two more Animal Birth Control centres will be opened — one at Ariyalur (Ward 17) and the other at Perungudi (Ward 184). The land for these centres has been identified, the civic body said in a resolution tabled at the general council meeting held on August 30.

Earlier, the Corporation announced plans to administer multi-vaccine shots to the street dogs for enhancing immunity against six diseases, including the contagious canine distemper virus (CDV). “A total of 20,000 vials, each expected to cost roughly ₹200 or more in the retail market, will be procured through the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation. If they are not available, the Corporation will consider inviting bids from private agencies,” an official of the Chennai Corporation’s Public Health Department told The Hindu.