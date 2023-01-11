Chennai’s SRM Institute inks agreement with Indian Navy for academic cooperation, research

January 11, 2023 04:23 pm | Updated 04:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Navy and the Naval Welfare and Wellness Association (NWWA) on Wednesday. The MoU will promote academic cooperation, scientific understanding of defence technology and research and development.

The MoU was signed by Kala Hari Kumar, president, NWWA, Rear Admiral B. Sivakumar, Assistant Chief of Material (Information Technology and Services), Indian Navy and C. Muthamizhchelvan, Vice Chancellor, SRM-IST in the presence of officers from the Navy, and officials from SRM.

The Rear Admiral described the Navy as a multi-dimensional force that was pursuing future technology. “As part of ‘Make in India’, we are enthusiastic to harness the potential of students and institutions in the country in indigenising equipment and technology”, he said. The senior naval officer added that every engineering skill was available on board a ship and for the Indian Navy to maintain its status, it had to stay abreast of new technologies.

Students will have the opportunity to visit naval centres and understand the environment on a ship. The MoU will also collaborate between students and researchers from SRM and officers in the Navy in the fields of Artificial Intelligence, RADAR, quantum analysis and data science.

“It is a wonderful gesture by SRM to offer three free seats every year in various B.Tech streams to serving personnel in the Navy and those who have lost their fathers in service,” said Ms. Kala Hari Kumar.

Prof. Muthamizhchelvan said that higher education was undergoing a transformation, and the MoU would facilitate education and training and be mutually beneficial to both organisations.