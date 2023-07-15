Chennai’s Shakespeare Millennium Club plays tambola with a twist

July 15, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST

Take this quiz on Shakespeare, his life and works. The answer to each of them is a number.

a) Witches in Macbeth b) Ships that Cleopatra gave Antony c) The Ides of March d) The stages of man e)Shakespeare’s age when he died

If you want to test your knowledge about this great English playwright and his works, drop in at Cosmopolitan Club on July 23 at 6 p.m. to play Shakespeareola with the members of Shakespeare Millennium Club.

Shakespeareola is the modified version of tambola.

“Like tambola, we make sure there is humour, suspense and promotion of knowledge,” says Jamuna Kalyani Sridharan, one of the founding members of the Club that began its journey in 2002.

Started by three literature lovers who wanted to bond over William Shakespeare and his works, the Club always meets on the 23rd of every month.

The month’s meet-up is special as the Club is going to play Shakespeareola after a long lull.

It was only in January this year that the Club resumed in-person meet-ups, emerging from from a shadow cast by the pandemic.

“In the last 21 years, we have never really taken a break. Even during the pandemic we met virtually,” says Jamuna, a retired English language teacher, that the Club has 100 registered members.

Many have moved out of the city and some are too old to attend the meetings but a small group of them are trying to keep the activities of the Club going.

An average of 20 to 25 people attend the meetings that ends with a high tea.

“Our Shakespeareola has also evolved with times. For instance, their are many references for number 6. The latest we have is associating it with the cost of a ticket at Globe Theatre, England,” says Jamuna, who is in her late 70s.

The Club conducts various innovative activities to keep alive the works of the famous English playwright.

Once it brought out a booklet of 100 famous Shakespeare quotes translated into Tamil and attached it to key chains.

In 2017, the club organised a ‘Knowledge everywhere’ exhibition that displayed 30 plaques — displaying the life of the playwright, from his date of birth, his early life, his first plays, his contemporaries, his critiques, his works and rare facts about his life.

They also publish small-sized books called “Dinky Tome” on various topics, including idioms, homonyms, oxymorons and proverbs.

Every five years, the Club honours 25 people in a particular field who have done exemplary work. “In 2024, we will be honouring 25 scholars, researchers who have done extensive work on Shakespeare,” says Jamuna.

To encourage institutions to join the Club, they have a membership drive specially designed for them. “We currently have two institutions — St John’s International Residential School and Excel Global School, Thiruvattar — who became members paying a one-time fee. Any two representatives from the institution are allowed to attend our monthly meeting,” she says.

The patrons of the Club include Moosa Rasa, V Selvaraj, TS Vijayaraghavan, Kalyani Anbuchelvan, Beatrix D’Souza, Dr Samundi Sankari and K Sundareswaran.

For more details, contact Jamuna at 9884069352.