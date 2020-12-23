Sewage pumping stations shut today

CHENNAI

23 December 2020 01:58 IST

A few sewage pumping stations in north Chennai will be shut on Wednesday as Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board (CMWSSB) plans to take up work on plugging a leak at the Kodungaiyur sewage treatment plant from 9 a.m.

According to a press release, the 15 sewage pumping stations will not be operated from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday. These include MKB Nagar, Erukkancheri, Dhamodara Nagar, Vyasarpadi Lake Area, Kannadasan Nagar, Perambur, Sembium, Periyar Nagar and Ayanavaram stations.

Residents in Area-IV, Area-VI, Area-VIII may contact the CMWSSB engineers for sewage-related complaints in their areas.

They can contact Deputy Area Engineer-IV (8144930254); Deputy Area Engineer-VI (8144930256) and Deputy Area Engineer-VIII (8144930258) or Head Office (complaint cell) at 28454040 and 45674567, the release said.