Chennai
28 June 2020 12:46 IST
Watch | Chennai's second lockdown
Updated: 28 June 2020 12:57 IST
A video on Chennai's second lockdown to curb COVID-19 transmission
Chennai has a total population of 87 lakhs. The number of COVID-19 positive cases in the city was over 42,000 on June 23. The case mortality rate has also increased from 0.7% to 1.47%, which is a cause of concern.
Comment | In new lockdown, a second chance for Tamil Nadu
Residents and traders are keeping their fingers crossed, waiting for the relaxation of the lockdown and more importantly, a decrease in the number of cases.
