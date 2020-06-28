Chennai

Watch | Chennai's second lockdown

A video on Chennai's second lockdown to curb COVID-19 transmission

Chennai has a total population of 87 lakhs. The number of COVID-19 positive cases in the city was over 42,000 on June 23. The case mortality rate has also increased from 0.7% to 1.47%, which is a cause of concern.

Comment | In new lockdown, a second chance for Tamil Nadu

Residents and traders are keeping their fingers crossed, waiting for the relaxation of the lockdown and more importantly, a decrease in the number of cases.

