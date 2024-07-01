Chennai’s second airport likely to get site clearance this month

The second airport for Chennai proposed at Parandur is likely to receive site clearance from the Centre this month.

At ₹32,704.92 crore, the Tamil Nadu government has planned the Parandur airport in Kancheepuram district and this facility will have the capacity to handle nearly 100 million passengers.

A senior government official said, “We will get the site clearance in a month. Then, we will get No Objection Certificates from various departments in the next six months. We will post details on land acquisition mentioning all the survey numbers by July-August.”

Site clearance will be the first major approval that the State government must receive to expedite setting up of the greenfield airport.

“The Steering Committee, comprising members from the Department of Civil Aviation, Home Ministry, Defence Ministry, Department of Economic Affairs, Airports Authority of India and Directorate General of Civil Aviation, may meet next week. If the committee gives approval for this airport, it will be presented to the Minister of Civil Aviation. We are expecting the final approval to come through this month,” another source said.

The application for site clearance for the Parandur airport was sent as early as January 2023, by Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), and after that, the Ministry of Civil Aviation had raised a number of queries regarding the proposal in the past year. “One of the important aspects dealt with in the queries was the Obstacle Limitation Surface (OLS) survey. We have answered all their concerns and there are no issues, as of now,” he added.

After the Parandur airport gets site clearance, the TIDCO will have to apply for project clearance. This will be a far more elaborate process and it will take time to get the approval, say sources.

It is to be noted that the Ministry of Defence too gave a no-objection certificate for the site clearance in December last year.

