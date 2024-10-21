Rela Hospital performs lung transplant on 18-year-old girl

Rela Hospital successfully performed a bilateral lung transplant on an 18-year-old girl.

The girl was suffering from post-tuberculosis bilateral bronchiectasis — a condition that occurs as a complication following a TB infection and causes significant damage to tissue and airways of both lungs. The patient, Shanmugapriya, 18, from Thoothukudi, contracted tuberculosis at the age of eight, which led to significant damage to her bronchial tubes and a prolonged struggle with respiratory issues, according to a press release.

Initially treated with medication by a local physician, Shanmugapriya’s condition worsened, requiring non-invasive 24x7 oxygen support at home — which escalated from two litres to 15 litres per day in a few years — leading to multiple hospital admissions and difficulty in even eating and walking, said Aishwarya Rajkumar, clinical lead for Transplant Pulmonology, at a press meet.

The healthy lungs were harvested from a brain-dead donor in Thanjavur and transported to Rela Hospital in two hours and 20 minutes; the transplant surgery lasted about four hours. The surgery was led by Srinath Vijayasekaran, director, Cardiothoracic Surgery and Heart and Lung Transplantation.

Mohamed Rela, Chairman and Managing Director of Rela Hospital, spoke about the collaborative effort of the multidisciplinary team and expressed gratitude to the donor and the Tamil Nadu government. Following the surgery, Shanmugapriya spent a week in the ICU, and an additional two weeks in the general ward and is now recovering, he explained. “After a month’s treatment and nutritious food intake, she will be much better,” Dr. Rela said.

