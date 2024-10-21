ADVERTISEMENT

Rela Hospital performs lung transplant on 18-year-old girl

Updated - October 21, 2024 08:20 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Mohamed Rela, Chairman and Managing Director, Rela Hospital, fourth from right, Srinath Vijayasekaran, Director, Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery and Heart and Lung Transplantation, third from left, Aishwarya Rajkumar, clinical lead for Transplant Pulmonology, fifth from left, along with Shanmugapriya, fourth from left, who underwent a bilateral lung transplant at the Rela Hospital in Chromepet, at a press meet on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Rela Hospital successfully performed a bilateral lung transplant on an 18-year-old girl.

ADVERTISEMENT

The girl was suffering from post-tuberculosis bilateral bronchiectasis — a condition that occurs as a complication following a TB infection and causes significant damage to tissue and airways of both lungs. The patient, Shanmugapriya, 18, from Thoothukudi, contracted tuberculosis at the age of eight, which led to significant damage to her bronchial tubes and a prolonged struggle with respiratory issues, according to a press release.

Initially treated with medication by a local physician, Shanmugapriya’s condition worsened, requiring non-invasive 24x7 oxygen support at home — which escalated from two litres to 15 litres per day in a few years — leading to multiple hospital admissions and difficulty in even eating and walking, said Aishwarya Rajkumar, clinical lead for Transplant Pulmonology, at a press meet.

The healthy lungs were harvested from a brain-dead donor in Thanjavur and transported to Rela Hospital in two hours and 20 minutes; the transplant surgery lasted about four hours. The surgery was led by Srinath Vijayasekaran, director, Cardiothoracic Surgery and Heart and Lung Transplantation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mohamed Rela, Chairman and Managing Director of Rela Hospital, spoke about the collaborative effort of the multidisciplinary team and expressed gratitude to the donor and the Tamil Nadu government. Following the surgery, Shanmugapriya spent a week in the ICU, and an additional two weeks in the general ward and is now recovering, he explained. “After a month’s treatment and nutritious food intake, she will be much better,” Dr. Rela said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Chennai

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US