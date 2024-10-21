GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rela Hospital performs lung transplant on 18-year-old girl

Updated - October 21, 2024 07:34 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Rela Hospital successfully performed a bilateral lung transplant on an 18-year-old girl.

The girl was suffering from post-tuberculosis bilateral bronchiectasis — a condition that occurs as a complication following a TB infection and causes significant damage to tissue and airways of both lungs. The patient, Shanmugapriya, 18, from Thoothukudi, contracted tuberculosis at the age of eight, which led to significant damage to her bronchial tubes and a prolonged struggle with respiratory issues, according to a press release.

Initially treated with medication by a local physician, Shanmugapriya’s condition worsened, requiring non-invasive 24x7 oxygen support at home — which escalated from two litres to 15 litres per day in a few years — leading to multiple hospital admissions and difficulty in even eating and walking, said Aishwarya Rajkumar, clinical lead for Transplant Pulmonology, at a press meet.

The healthy lungs were harvested from a brain-dead donor in Thanjavur and transported to Rela Hospital in two hours and 20 minutes; the transplant surgery lasted about four hours. The surgery was led by Srinath Vijayasekaran, director, Cardiothoracic Surgery and Heart and Lung Transplantation.

Mohamed Rela, Chairman and Managing Director of Rela Hospital, spoke about the collaborative effort of the multidisciplinary team and expressed gratitude to the donor and the Tamil Nadu government. Following the surgery, Shanmugapriya spent a week in the ICU, and an additional two weeks in the general ward and is now recovering, he explained. “After a month’s treatment and nutritious food intake, she will be much better,” Dr. Rela said.

Published - October 21, 2024 07:31 pm IST

Related Topics

Chennai

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.