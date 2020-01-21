Chennai’s Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital performs 11th heart transplant

Doctors at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) completed the hospital’s 11th heart transplant earlier this month, with an organ received from a cadaveric donor, who had been declared brain dead at the hospital.

G. Joseph Raj, Director of the Institute of Cardiothoracic Surgery, RGGGH, said the patient was recovering well and was likely to be discharged by the end of this week.

R. Mahendran (39), the patient, a mini truck driver from Coimbatore, had been suffering with rheumatic multi-vascular heart disease. His wife M. Amutha said that his condition had worsened around six months ago. “We took him to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital. The doctors there referred us to RGGGH. Though I was employed in a workshop, he was the main breadwinner. We have two children and were really worried about our future at that time,” she said.

Dr. Joseph Raj said that when Mr. Mahendran came to RGGGH, he had difficulty walking even for a few feet and was feeling breathless. “His heart’s ejection fraction was just 20% while it should have been at least around 60%. Our team of doctors decided that he needed a heart transplant,” he said.

The patient was put on a waitlist for a donor, R. Jayanthi, Dean, Madras Medical College and RGGGH, said. On January 5, 2019, a 27-year-old man, who was admitted to RGGGH after a road accident injury, was declared brain dead.

“As per the procedures of Transplant Authority, Government Of Tamil Nadu, with the consent of the person’s family, his heart, liver, kidneys and bone were harvested. The heart went to Mr. Mahendran and another patient in the hospital, got a kidney on the same day,” she said.

Dr. Jayanthi said the cost of the transplant was fully covered under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme. She said that since 2009, the hospital had performed 11 heart transplants. “This means our hospital has facilities as per the best standards in healthcare,” she said. On the survival rate of the patients who underwent heart transplants, she said a study was yet to be done. She also appreciated M. Vellingiri, Director, Institute of Anaesthesiology and Critical Care, and the team of doctors for their support in the surgery.