Chennai’s P.S. Sivaswami Salai in Mylapore causes multiple accidents, say residents

Accidents happen in the blink of an eye on P. S. Sivaswami Salai in Mylapore, especially in the stretch between Vivekananda College and Thiruvika High Road. The road looks as if it has been cut all along, and added to this are multiple speed breakers.

“The stretch from Oliver Road to Vivekananda College too, is bad and has potholes apart from being narrow. but it is definitely better than the second stretch. Two-wheeler riders find it very difficult since the surface is uneven throughout. Bigger vehicles like buses manage and if they speed up, it spells danger for two-wheeler riders and autorickshaws that require more balance,” said Selvan of Ayyanar Stores near Vivekananda College.

Mylapore resident, T. Raghunathan said that the road has been in the same condition for several years now. During Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s previous regime some work pertaining to the sewage network was taken up but after that the road was not restored properly, he said.

Residents said not even patch works were undertaken by the Chennai Corporation. The road was used for many years by motorists to reach Royapettah High Road from Luz Corner. Residents hope that the civic body will take steps to repair and relay the road as soon as possible.