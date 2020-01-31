Chennai’s Presidency College gets tech savvy, will livestream convocation

Presidency College will livestream its convocation this year. The 180-year-old college will hold its graduation day on February 6, at which around 2,500 students will receive their degrees.

The college had earlier dispensed with the need for the graduands to come to the institution to register. Instead, they will register online for the graduation. “The students come from very humble backgrounds and have to spend around ₹300 to ₹400 to travel to Chennai,” said Principal E. Padmini. Seven departments in the college have installed smart boards in their classrooms to enable students to download class work on pen drives. This helped students who had to supplement their family income by working part-time, she said.

The funds for the upgrade came from an allocation last year by the State government. In its budget the government had allocated ₹13 crore, of which ₹6.2 crore had been released.

In 2019, under the National Institutional Ranking Framework, Presidency College was ranked third in the country, moving two places ahead from 2018. However, the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) had given the college a rating of only B+.

Quality issues

A NAAC inspection committee member said the College had instituted an Internal Quality Assurance Committee (IQAC) a year ago but the details of the meetings or the annual reports were not available on its website. In contrast, some autonomous city colleges that had ranked much lower than Presidency, had done so.

“Some departments that have done good work have not documented their achievements. The college has no details of the Annual Quality Assurance Report (AQAR) either. It is the responsibility of the IQAC coordinator to maintain the data,” the member pointed out.

A college official, however, said the college had been graded lower as NAAC norms had changed. The Council put more emphasis on uploaded data (70%) and less on team visits (30%).

Ms. Padmini said the meetings were being held regularly. The College website was being revamped and the AQAR reports would be available once the website is revamped, she added.