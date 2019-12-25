Chennai’s power demand peaked this year but Tangedco maintained its cool

Over the past three years, peak power demand has been breaking records in the city, but the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) seems to be meeting the rising demand without breaking into a sweat.

Power managers have been able to provide dependable power supply because of various infrastructure development work carried out throughout the Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA) area. This includes putting up of new substations, increasing the strength of power transformers in existing substations, commissioning of new feeders of 33 kilo volt (KV) and 11 KV capacities, and installing hundreds of distribution transformers to prevent low voltage problems and power fluctuations.

A senior official of Tangedco, providing details of the work carried out, said more than 10 substations, 20 new 33 KV feeders and 100 new 11 KV feeders were set up. Also, power transformers were upgraded for 250 mega volt ampere (MVA) at electricity substations this year.

Electricity officials also installed more than 1,500 new distribution transformers to prevent power cuts and load fluctuations. In the past three years, from 2017 to 2019 Tangedco has commissioned 21 new substations, 48 new 33 KV feeders and 346 11-KV feeders. This apart, capacity addition to power transformers in substations was carried out to an extent of 706 MVA and nearly 6,000 new distribution transformers were set up, throughout the city.

The added that the 230 KV substation at Porur, substations at Ganesh Nagar in Injmabakkam, Mitinamallee in Avadi, Adayalampattu, Karambakkam, Alamatty, Sothuperumbedu, Korattur, Ambattur Sidco Industrial Estate, Arani in Thiruvallur district, and Ellavambedu, were successfully commissioned, relieving local power managers from power disruptions.

Officials said the peak demand for electricity in the city has been increasing year after year. From 3,100 mega watt (MW) in 2016 the peak power demand this year touched 3,738 MW on June 18. The peak day consumption also rose to 60.69 million units (MUs) from 58.88 MUs.

Unlike in the past years, the city has not experienced any major power disruptions because of the Corona effect in the high- tension lines leading to major power blackouts. However residents complained about minor power cuts in some parts of the city which was attributed by electricity officials due to demand overloads in some areas of Nolambur, Mogappair, Avadi and Madipakkam.

The electricity official said that in order to meet the power demand in the coming year in the city, Tangedco has planned to install 24 new substations and 16 new 33 KV feeder units.