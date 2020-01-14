Chennai’s pollution levels spike as city celebrates Bhogi

With particulate matter (PM) levels in at least two locations crossing 500 micrograms/cubic metre, the city woke up to a smoggy morning on Bhogi, celebrated on Tuesday.

The Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) Sameer App showed that the continuous air quality monitoring station in Manali recording a maximum of 500 micrograms/cubic metre of particulate matter of a size below 2.5 microns (PM2.5) and an average of 222 microgram/cubic metre, which according to the air quality index (AQI) could cause breathing difficulties to most people on prolonged exposure.

The AQI also recorded an average of 109 microgram/cubic metre in Alandur, 99 microgram/cubic metre in Velachery and 160 microgram/cubic metre at the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board’s (TNPCB) Manali station.

Smoke from bonfires lit to celebrate Bhogi Pongal combined with thick fog considerably reducing visibility, and the drop in temperature caused coughs and colds among residents.

“This time was worse than last year. I was able to smell burning from the bonfires till as late as 9 a.m.,” said Amandeep Singh Khandhari, a resident of Royapettah.

Vasudevan, a resident of Chromepet, said the air quality was bad early in the morning and that his family preferred to stay indoors till the smog cleared. “By 9 a.m. when we could feel the sun’s heat and the visibility had improved,” he said.