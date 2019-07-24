Chennai’s Pachaiyappa’s College suspends 2 students for violence

Pachaiyappa’s College has suspended two students for their behaviour outside the college on Tuesday. An inquiry would be instituted against them and the students would not be allowed to enter the campus without permission, the official said.

The college has given the names of suspended students as S. Madhan of third year BA Philosophy and S. Suruthi, third year BA Historical Studies.

The Principal in-charge P. Arulmozhichevan in a release said that the decision was based on the information provided by the police that the two students “had indulged in gross violence and group clash with lethal weapons at Arumbakkam yesterday (2307.19) at about 1 p.m.” The entire episode had been broadcast and the video had gone viral, the principal added.

The act had been viewed seriously and following a meeting with the heads and deputy heads of the various departments on Wednesday, it was decided to place the students under suspension with immediate effect, pending enquiry.

Police action

The city police said stringent action will be taken against students who indulge in violence or crime repeatedly. Joint Commissioner of Police R. Sudhakar and other police officials held a meeting with Mr. Arulmozhichelvan following the violent clash between two groups of students in a Metropolitan Transport Corporation bus.

Police is collecting details on trouble-causing students and will ask them to execute a bond to keep the peace. If they fail to abide by the conditions of the bond, they will be put behind bars. They will also be detained under Goondas act if they continue to indulge in violence, police has said.