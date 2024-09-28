ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai’s own set to soar with Surya Kiran at the 92nd anniversary celebrations of Indian Air Force

Published - September 28, 2024 07:59 pm IST - Chennai

Group Captain Ajay Dasarathi ‘Dusty’ and Group Captain Sidhesh Kartik ‘Sidz’ — one an alumnus of Padma Seshadri School in Nungambakkam and the other an aerospace engineer from the Madras Institute of Technology — will perform on their home ground for the first time, returning to Chennai after captivating audiences across the country

Sahana Mira S

Group Captain Ajay Dasarathi, ‘Dusty,’ is one among the two fighter pilots from Chennai with Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) set to perform on Marina Beach at the airshow on October 6 to mark the 92nd anniversary of Indian Air Force. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Group Captain Sidhesh Kartik, ‘Sidz,’ is one among the two fighter pilots from Chennai with Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) set to perform on Marina Beach at the airshow on October 6 to mark the 92nd anniversary of Indian Air Force. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Prepare for a weekend experience like no other in Chennai as the Indian Air Force (IAF) hosts a grand airshow, an aerial artistry on Marina beach from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to mark its 92nd anniversary celebration, on October 6.

ADVERTISEMENT

The show will have the renowned Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) showcasing a 20-minute performance, returning with their iconic tricolour display and aerobatic manoeuvres. Adding to the excitement, two prominent fighter pilots — Group Captain Ajay Dasarathi ‘Dusty’ and Group Captain Sidhesh Kartik ‘Sidz’ — will perform on their home ground for the first time, returning to Chennai after captivating audiences across the country.

Gp. Capt. Sidhesh Kartik fondly recalls how the Surya Kiran display on Marina beach in 2003 inspired him to join the Indian Air Force. “At the time, I was studying Aerospace engineering at the Madras Institute of Technology. I attended the airshow at Marina without any prior knowledge of Surya Kiran or its significance. That day, however, changed the course of my life,” he says.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Gp. Capt. Ajay Dasarathi, an alumnus of Padma Seshadri School in Nungambakkam, the fascination with flying began early. “As a young boy, I would sit on the Marina beach for hours, and spot civil flights. Now, returning to my home ground to perform with the Surya Kiran feels like coming a full circle,” says Gp. Capt. Dasarathi. He was part of the Surya Kiran team from 2016 -2021, and his return in 2024 coincides with the Chennai airshow, adding special significance. Preparations are a continuous process and began over a month ago at Bidar Air force station, explains Gp. Capt. Dasarathi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Each one of us at Surya Kiran has a different task to do, and as two Chennai boys, we have looked forward to performing in our city. After flying all over the country, it’s a thrill to show our skills to our city, particularly the place where I grew up, near Elliot’s beach. I have many fond memories with Surya Kiran, but I hope the Marina beach airshow will become my favourite,” says Gp. Capt. Kartik.

For young dreamers in Chennai with their sights set on the skies, both Group Captains offer guidance, “After your graduation, you can join the Indian Air Force through the AFCAT exams or go through UPSE and National Defence Academy after 12th grade,” says Gp. Capt. Dasarathi. Gp. Capt. Kartik reflects, “Watching a Surya Kiran display as a college student planted a seed in me but it felt like a distant dream. My advice to the youth is to focus, take one step at a time. Surya Kiran isn’t something that happens overnight for anyone as it takes years of skill development — it took me 14 long years. But the journey is worth every moment.” The Instagram handle for SKAT is suryakiran_iaf

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US