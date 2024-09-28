Chennai’s own set to soar with Surya Kiran at the 92nd anniversary celebrations of Indian Air Force

Prepare for a weekend experience like no other in Chennai as the Indian Air Force (IAF) hosts a grand airshow, an aerial artistry on Marina beach from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to mark its 92nd anniversary celebration, on October 6.

The show will have the renowned Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) showcasing a 20-minute performance, returning with their iconic tricolour display and aerobatic manoeuvres. Adding to the excitement, two prominent fighter pilots — Group Captain Ajay Dasarathi ‘Dusty’ and Group Captain Sidhesh Kartik ‘Sidz’ — will perform on their home ground for the first time, returning to Chennai after captivating audiences across the country.

Gp. Capt. Sidhesh Kartik fondly recalls how the Surya Kiran display on Marina beach in 2003 inspired him to join the Indian Air Force. “At the time, I was studying Aerospace engineering at the Madras Institute of Technology. I attended the airshow at Marina without any prior knowledge of Surya Kiran or its significance. That day, however, changed the course of my life,” he says.

For Gp. Capt. Ajay Dasarathi, an alumnus of Padma Seshadri School in Nungambakkam, the fascination with flying began early. “As a young boy, I would sit on the Marina beach for hours, and spot civil flights. Now, returning to my home ground to perform with the Surya Kiran feels like coming a full circle,” says Gp. Capt. Dasarathi. He was part of the Surya Kiran team from 2016 -2021, and his return in 2024 coincides with the Chennai airshow, adding special significance. Preparations are a continuous process and began over a month ago at Bidar Air force station, explains Gp. Capt. Dasarathi.

“Each one of us at Surya Kiran has a different task to do, and as two Chennai boys, we have looked forward to performing in our city. After flying all over the country, it’s a thrill to show our skills to our city, particularly the place where I grew up, near Elliot’s beach. I have many fond memories with Surya Kiran, but I hope the Marina beach airshow will become my favourite,” says Gp. Capt. Kartik.

For young dreamers in Chennai with their sights set on the skies, both Group Captains offer guidance, “After your graduation, you can join the Indian Air Force through the AFCAT exams or go through UPSE and National Defence Academy after 12th grade,” says Gp. Capt. Dasarathi. Gp. Capt. Kartik reflects, “Watching a Surya Kiran display as a college student planted a seed in me but it felt like a distant dream. My advice to the youth is to focus, take one step at a time. Surya Kiran isn’t something that happens overnight for anyone as it takes years of skill development — it took me 14 long years. But the journey is worth every moment.” The Instagram handle for SKAT is suryakiran_iaf