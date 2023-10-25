Chennai’s own ‘health walk’ stretch ready, initiative to take off on November 4

October 25, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated October 26, 2023 01:01 am IST - CHENNAI

Starting November 4, a stretch in Chennai will host the Health department’s eight kilometre-long ‘health walk’ initiative. The walking track, which will have its start and end point at Dr. Muthulakshmi Park in Adyar covering Besant Avenue Road, Beach Road and Olcott school junction, is being spruced up with greenery and benches.

Inspired by an eight-km walking track that he had come across during an official visit to Tokyo, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian announced in the Assembly that similar walking tracks would be established in all 38 districts of Tamil Nadu to encourage people to walk. On November 4, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin would launch the initiative in Chennai and 37 districts.

Describing the walking track in Tokyo, the Minister on Wednesday said that it had trees, benches, signages at every kilometre as well as highlights on the benefits of walking. The initiative was being implemented in all district headquarters in Tamil Nadu. Roads that had less traffic flow were selected for the initiative in all districts, he said.

The Minister along with the Health Secretary and Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner identified the stretch in Chennai last month. “Work to improve the stretch is fast progressing. This includes greenery. The stretch is also being repaired to ensure there are no potholes and uneven surfaces,” he told reporters after inspecting the stretch. Benches would be installed on the stretch for walkers to rest, and walkers could also bring along their pets.

The ‘health walk’ track will begin near Dr. Muthulakshmi Park where a welcome arch would also come up. It will stretch through Besant Avenue Road, Fifth Avenue, Beach Road, Church Road, Second and Third Avenue and return to the starting point on taking a U-turn near Olcott school, the Minister said.

“Walking for eight kilometres everyday equals 10,000 steps. This is advisable for good health,” he said. Mr. Subramanian added that the Deputy Commissioner (Traffic) has said that heavy vehicles would not be allowed on this stretch from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. every day to enable people to walk freely without fear.

The objective of the initiative was to highlight the importance of walking daily among the public, he said, adding that the GCC would be inviting walkers associations to take part in the launch, while celebrities would also participate.

“On every first Sunday of the month, health officers will organise medical camps in these health walk stretches to check for blood sugar and blood pressure levels,” he said.

Monsoon camps

For 10 weeks beginning October 29, the Health department would conduct 1,000 monsoon special medical camps on Sundays.