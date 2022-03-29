Chief Minister M.K. Stalin likely to inaugurate the city’s new landmark in a few days

With beautiful fountains, pergolas, landscaping and seating arrangements, Chennai’s own Central Square is likely to be opened in a few days.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will inaugurate the facility that has transformed the landscape around the iconic Chennai Central railway station, one of the busiest junctions in the city visited by lakhs of commuters every day.

Connecting Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Ripon Buildings, MRTS, suburban station, Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR Chennai Chennai Central Railway Station, and Central Metro, the “Central Square”, coming up at a cost of ₹400 crore, has been planned as a multi-modal hub to provide easy access to all these locations.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL), pedestrian plaza and landscaping of the area have been finished to beautify and revamp the location in the first phase. Greenery in front of the Ripon Buildings and Victoria Hall has been redesigned. Two fountains, one in front of the Ripon Buildings and another before the multi-level car parking, are in place. Three bus bays in the area have been refurbished.

A pit stop

“A pedestrian plaza in front of the Central station has been created where seating areas have been put up for thousands of passengers. These seats are built because passengers carrying the baggage may want to stop by for a brief period, get some rest and then leave. There are covered pergolas too which has been built for providing shade during summer. After sometime, we will have creepers over the pergolas,” an official said.

Subways have been renovated, widened and they link Central station with the RGGGH and Central Metro Rail station and have lifts and escalators.

The walkway has been designed in such a way that those from Ripon Buildings can reach Chennai Central without any hassle. “This area sees a massive number of passengers with those using any of these public transport, heading to the hospital or Ripon Buildings and hence the whole idea to is uplift the look, make walking and changing different modes of transport easier,” the official said.