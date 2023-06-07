Chennai’s OMR residents write to T.N. CM, urge him to take steps to remove toll at Navalur

June 07, 2023 11:32 am | Updated 11:53 am IST - CHENNAI

The Federation of OMR Resident Associations (FOMRRA), representing over 150 residential welfare associations along Rajiv Gandhi Salai (OMR) has written to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin urging him to direct officials to remove the toll plaza at Navalur.

This request, the Association representing over 3 lakh residents said, was in continuation of the demand to remove tolls on OMR. Incidentally, the elected representatives of the ruling DMK, took part in one of their first protests, in 2020, the association said.

Pointing out that the charges were steep and for a road length of just 7 km, motorists were being made to pay ₹5 per kilometre, FOMRRA said that the removal of the toll gate would contribute to the ease of commuting in the area.

In 2021, the government had closed four of the five tolls citing Chennai Metro Rail work. However, the fifth plaza at Navalur continued to function, even though residents had been informed that this one too would be closed when Metro Rail work commenced in the area.

At present, though construction has begun between Sholinganallur and Navalur and the width of the road has been reduced, collection of toll continues at Navalur, Harsha Koda, co-founder of FOMRRA said in the letter to Mr. Stalin.