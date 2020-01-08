Chennai’s OMR residents urge government to take up Phase II of widening the road

Residents of Rajiv Gandhi Salai, also known as OMR or the IT Expressway, have urged the State government to take up widening in phase-II of the road from Siruseri to Mamallapuram on a war footing.

In 2012, the State Government sanctioned ₹260 crore for acquiring land for the project that requires nearly 200 acres from 13 revenue villages. The consultant for the project had submitted the detailed project report in 2014. The 26.8 km-long road is currently a four-lane stretch with a median and will be widened into a six-lane facility as per the plan.

“Even phase I from Madhya Kailash is not in good shape. The service lanes are of uneven surfaces and motorists park on the sides usurping pedestrian space. Phase II is even worse. Potholes and bad patches are common. Traffic snarls too, happen almost daily. Motorists have to use only the main road as there are no other alternative routes,” said S. Lakshmi, a resident of Thoraipakkam.

Though thousands of flats and individual houses, colleges, schools, hotels and companies have come up along the stretch, residents said that there is no attempt on part of the government to provide basic services.

V. S. Ramana, a resident of Navalur, said the vehicle users pay toll fee and face hurdles including stray cattle that lead to accidents, in the stretch that needs to be widened. “The road remains narrow and has mud and cattle. The localities nearby have bad roads and storm water drains and sewer lines are yet to be laid. If the road is widened, it would help reduce jams that seem to happen at all times of the day,” said G. Murugan, who takes this stretch frequently to Puducherry.

Residents have been suggesting that the toll plaza at Navalur be moved to Mamallapuram where the road ends. “Crossing the toll plaza takes a lot of time, especially during rush hour. The road beyond the toll is no match to what is on phase I,” said S. Kannan, a resident.

Meanwhile work is underway for the formation of two new by-passes for Kelambakkam and Thiruporur. One by-pass, running to a length of 4.67 km, will connect Padur and Thaiyyur-B village, by-passing Kelambakkam. Similarly, the other by-pass of 5.75 km takes off in Kalavakkam and joins Vengaleri by-passing Thiruporur.