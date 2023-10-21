HamberMenu
Chennai’s OMR residents thank T.N. CM Stalin for closing toll gate at Navalur, ask for closure of other gates

Residents have asked for the closure of NHAI-run toll gates in Chennasamudram, Nemili, Vanagaram, Surapattu and Paranur

October 21, 2023 03:41 pm | Updated 03:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Toll collection has been stopped at the Navalur toll plaza

Toll collection has been stopped at the Navalur toll plaza | Photo Credit: PRINCE FREDERICK

Following the closure of a toll gate operated by T.N. Road Development Company (TNRDC) in Navalur along Rajiv Gandhi Salai (OMR) by the State government, residents have requested the State government to demand the closure of toll gates run by the Union government in areas such as Chennasamudram, Nemili, Vanagaram, Surapattu and Paranur.

In a letter to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, the Federation of OMR Residents Associations (FOMRRA) has said the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu has proved the world wrong by taking the policy decision to close the toll gate at Navalur within a short span of time. This brings to a closure the protests organised by DMK party members in December 2020, which also witnessed the participation of thousands of concerned citizens from OMR.

Members of the FOMRRA, representing the interests of over 150 apartment associations, with over 40,000 homes and 3,00,000 citizens who live around OMR had written to the Chief Minister in June, demanding the closure of the toll gate at Navalur. 

“The Government of Tamil Nadu has walked the talk by closing a toll gate within 1 km of the city limits. With this the State Minister, E.V. Velu, can now cite this example in his next discussion with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, demanding the closure of toll gates run by the Union Government around Chennai (Chennasamudram, Nemili, Vanagaram, Surapattu and Paranur),” the letter said.

