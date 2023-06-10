ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai’s new, modern bus station at Anna Square inaugurated

June 10, 2023 03:08 pm | Updated 03:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The bus station on Kamarajar Salai, built at a cost of ₹1.2 crore, has a nursing room for mothers and babies among other facilities; it caters to about 25,000 passengers every day

The Hindu Bureau

About 200 buses make over 1,000 trip from the Anna Square bus stand on a daily basis | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Muthamizharignar Kalaignar Centenary Bus Station, constructed at a cost of ₹1.20 crore at Anna Square on Kamarajar Salai under the South Chennai Parliamentary Constituency Development Fund, was inaugurated by Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Udhayanidhi Stalin, on Saturday.

A nursing room for mothers and babies located at the station was also inaugurated, and 15 bus conductors and drivers were given free uniforms by the Minister.

The Minister said, “Around 200 buses stop at this station and make at least 1,200 trips from here daily, catering to around 25,000 passengers every day. Many important locations such as Marina Beach and the Public Works Department are close to this station”.

The bus shelter is 48 metres long and has a width of 17 metres, and has a retractable roof. The Minister also announced that the existing open bus shelter measuring 220 feet will be converted into an air-conditioned waiting room at a cost of ₹10.25 lakh with modern toilets at a cost of ₹36.80 lakh under the Swacch Bharat Movement.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, HR&CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu, MP, South Chennai, Dayanidhi MaranChennai Mayor R. Priya, Thousand Lights MLA N. Ezhilan, MLA, Chennai Deputy Mayor M. Maheshkumar and Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan also participated.

