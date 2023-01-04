ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai’s Mylapore festival to be held from January 5 to 8

January 04, 2023 10:35 am | Updated 10:35 am IST - CHENNAI

The 19th edition of the festival will feature cultural performances, heritage walks, music performances and kolam competitions

The Hindu Bureau

After a gap of two years, the Sundaram Finance Mylapore Festival is back, and will take place from January 5 to 8. Cultural performances, competitions, heritage walks, and a bazaar will be held for the 19th edition of the festival.

At the Nageswara Rao park, kutcheries will be held each morning at 7 a.m. by students from schools in Chennai. 

At the main stage set up on Sannidhi Street at the east side of the Kapaleeswarar Temple, cultural programmes, including dance, nagaswaram, theatre, and music performances will take place. Kolam and rangoli contests will be held on January 7 and 8. A chess tournament and art workshops for children and four heritage walks, including one for children, will also be held.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

For more details, visit www.mylaporefestival.com

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US