Chennai’s Mylapore festival to be held from January 5 to 8

The 19th edition of the festival will feature cultural performances, heritage walks, music performances and kolam competitions

January 04, 2023 10:35 am | Updated 10:35 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

After a gap of two years, the Sundaram Finance Mylapore Festival is back, and will take place from January 5 to 8. Cultural performances, competitions, heritage walks, and a bazaar will be held for the 19th edition of the festival.

At the Nageswara Rao park, kutcheries will be held each morning at 7 a.m. by students from schools in Chennai. 

At the main stage set up on Sannidhi Street at the east side of the Kapaleeswarar Temple, cultural programmes, including dance, nagaswaram, theatre, and music performances will take place. Kolam and rangoli contests will be held on January 7 and 8. A chess tournament and art workshops for children and four heritage walks, including one for children, will also be held.

For more details, visit www.mylaporefestival.com

