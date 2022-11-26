Chennai’s MTC buses now have automatic announcements of bus stops

November 26, 2022 01:45 pm | Updated 01:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar inaugurated the automatic announcement of bus stops for commuters on Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses at the Pallavan depot in Chennai on Saturday.

The announcement facility has been done through the global positioning system (GPS) already installed in some of the 3,000-plus buses of the MTC.

After inaugurating the automated announcement of bus stops, the Transport Minister, along with Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department Minister P.K. Sekar Babu and Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni MLA Udaynidhi Stalin took a ride in one of the buses to inspect the working of the facility.

In a press release, the MTC said it has proposed to install the bus stop announcement facility in a total of 1,000 buses of which 150 buses have been provided with the facility in the first phase.

The facility is similar to what is heard on suburban trains and will be made available in all the three segments of ordinary, express and deluxe services.

