Chennai’s monsoon preparedness delayed in a few parts by heavy-vehicle procurement issues: councillors

With the Greater Chennai Corporation allegedly dilly dallying over purchase of essential equipment, monsoon preparedness seems to have taken a backseat with canals including Otteri Nullah, Veerangal Odai and the Virugambakkam Canal in the city remaining choked with water hyacinth and wastes, claim councillors.

Tenders for heavy-duty trucks used in cleaning drains, removing debris and garden waste, tippers and earth-movers were floated only recently and not in time for the monsoon, alleged a councillor, who requested anonymity.

Worried over flooding due to the clogging of waterways, especially during heavy rains, several Ward Councillors including Deputy Mayor M.Magesh Kumaar raised the issue at the Council Meeting on October 28. “The tenders were floated twice but cancelled on both occasions as they were not finalised. The reason has not been explained by the Mechanical Department,” the councillor charged.

“Moreover, it has been 75 days since tenders were floated to get two amphibians - heavy vehicles used for clearing waterlogged areas and desilting drains, canals, waterways - but they have not been brought into usage as yet. Veerangal Odai, Virugambakkam canal and Otteri Nullah need to be cleared of silt and hyacinths before heavy rains. Renting these vehicles would only result in causing unnecessary expenses for the Corporation and it is better to purchase them,” the councillor claimed.

Recently, the Greater Chennai Corporation floated tenders for desilting and removing hyacinths from Virugambakkam Canal in Kodambakkam Zone (X) and Otteri Nullah in Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar Zone (VI). Five earth-moving machines, costing ₹2,735 per hour, and three tippers at ₹656.25 per hour, will work eight hours daily for a month. The total estimated cost for each zone stands at ₹44,74,613, to improve drainage efficiency and reduce flood risks, the tender document mentioned.

The heavy vehicles should have been ready by October. But certain administrative gaps caused delays, a senior official said.

“Anticipating a government order, tenders were floated for bobcats without administrative sanction (AS) earlier this year to expedite the acquisition process, which is not the procedure. There was no difficulty in finalising the tender, only technical glitches. Regarding Shaktiman, there is only one vendor in the market, but the criteria were not met twice. A fresh bid has been floated and is expected to be finalised soon,” the official stated.

Commissioner J.Kumaraguruban said the council approval was sought to acquire 51 mini excavators aka bobcats and is awaiting administrative sanction officially from the State government. The equipment will be procured and brought into use soon, he added.

The Commissioner also said instead of amphibians, the GCC was opting for floaters - a heavy vehicle that has two large floating drums and earth-moving or long-necked equipment on it for removing silt and waste from drains - which is cost-effective and easily available.

Chennai Corporation will also adopt a model used by the Tamil Nadu government and Water Resources Department - rate per hour given to contractors for vehicles such as trucks, construction and earth-moving equipment, hydraulic excavators etc. “So we do not have to bid for them repeatedly, thus cutting costs,” he added.