Chennai’s low-floor buses offer greater accessibility for disabled passengers, but infrastructure shortcomings at bus stops persist

Chennai’s new low-floor buses by the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) are a positive step toward accessible public transportation. However, R. Sathish Kumar, a member of the Disability Rights Alliance, feels that further development is needed.

Despite the progress, he emphasised that further improvements in infrastructure are necessary. “Ramps at bus stops are crucial. Without them, wheelchair users can’t even access the bus shelters. As it stands, most bus stops in Chennai lack ramps, forcing wheelchair users to wait on the carriageway, which is not only difficult but also dangerous,” he said.

Mr. Kumar said that the Chennai bus app needs an upgrade to help people with accessibility needs identify the new low-floor buses, preferably witha separate icon for them. He added that with only 58 of these buses in operation, the waiting time is long, and more buses should be added to improve frequency.

He also stressed the importance of where buses stop in relation to the platform. “Buses need to stop close to the platform so that the manual foldable ramps can be used effectively. If the bus stops too far away, the ramp becomes too steep, making it hard and unsafe for wheelchair users to get on or off. A flat, level connection between the bus and platform would make boarding easier and safer for all passengers,” he said.

In response, MTC Managing Director Alby John said, “We are already working on updating the Chennai bus app based on the feedback we have received from the public. Within a week, the app will feature a low-floor bus identifier.” He added, “Additionally, MTC will introduce 60-100 new low-floor buses every month, depending on production, out of the total 600 diesel-based low-floor buses.”

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran said that improving amenities in bus shelters, including renovating platforms, adding ramps with handrails, and ensuring level boarding, would be discussed in a technical meeting with MTC officials, and an SOP for city bus shelters would be prepared soon.