Chennai’s local governance set to get international reach with Japanese experts’ study of civic issues and local solutions

February 20, 2024

Chennai Corporation is likely to start internationalisation of local level initiatives in the city, with support from the Japan Council of Local Authorities for International Relations, Singapore (J.CLAIR Singapore).

With the visit of experts from Japan and the interaction with local administration officials, Chennai’s local governance models and schemes are set to get international reach with Japanese experts’ study of civic issues and local solutions. Representatives of J.CLAIR Singapore have started holding meetings with Chennai Corporation for showcasing various aspects of local governance. The meetings will focus on showcasing the structure of local governance in cities such as Chennai, their finance and tax regimes, in addition to personnel management of Indian local governments.

The representatives will also compile a report ‘Local Administration in India’ based on the meetings with officials from Chennai Corporation and other Indian cities. The report aims to feature all facets of the actual implementation of local governance, following the visit of the representatives from J.CLAIR Singapore to various organisation related to local administration, including Greater Chennai Corporation, to conduct interviews with the related person-in-charge and obtain the latest information about the different topics pertaining to civic issues.

Residents said the experts from Japan and India should study various schemes such as Amma Canteens, its success and why the popular welfare scheme launched by the former Chief Minister, Jayalalithaa, has started losing popularity.

Velachery resident S. Kumararaja said the number of visitors to Amma Canteens has reduced and experts should study the dip in popularity of such welfare schemes by the local government. “Japanese experts should focus on disasters such as floods and the impact of local governance on disaster preparedness. The civic issues related to solid waste management and environmental pollution in areas such as Pallikaranai marshland and the problems caused by local governance in Chennai, should also be studied by Japanese experts, who are specialists in disaster management,” said Mr. Kumararaja.

About J.CLAIR

J.CLAIR was established in 1988 by local governments in Japan to strengthen the international cooperation initiatives between local governments in Japan as well as the ASEAN region, India and Sri Lanka. The scope of the programme and activities implemented by J.CLAIR Singapore include despatching experts to conduct training overseas, organising joint seminars to conducting research and publishing reports on topics that are relevant to local governments in the region.

The headquarters of the Japan Council of Local Authorities for International Relations is located in Tokyo with seven representative offices in New York, London, Paris, Singapore, Seoul, Sydney and Beijing. J.CLAIR Singapore was set up in October 1990 and conducts activities in India and Sri Lanka and the 10 ASEAN countries of Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam. Staff dispatched from Japan and local staff have been working in the organisation for promoting local government level exchange and international cooperation, conducting research on local administration and finance systems as well as the various policies and supporting Japanese local governments’ overseas activities.

Previously, Chennai Corporation had initiated cooperation with various cities. Following the visit of senior officials to cities such as San Antonio in the United States during the DMK rule of 2006-2011, Chennai Corporation proposed eco-restoration of waterways such as the Cooum River, based on the model adopted for the San Antonio River. Most of the habitations of the poor residents along the river were removed, and affected residents were resettled in the suburban areas such as Perumbakkam. But the Cooum River continues to be polluted owing to the illegal sewage inlets from many parts of the city.

AIADMK Councillor J. John, of Ambattur ward 84, said a 30 feet canal in Korattur has been polluted because of industrial effluents from small industries in Pattravakkam. “The polluted water reaches Otteri Nullah, which discharges water into the Cooum River. The Cooum River was a drinking water source. I have spoken about the pollution of Cooum River in the Council in the past few months. The civic issue has not been resolved. GCC should adopt advanced technology from countries that have successfully implemented similar projects in other polluted cities,” said Mr. John.

Chennai Corporation has also benefitted from cooperation with Finland, following a visit of teachers to Helsinki ten years ago, for improving school education in Chennai Corporation schools. With support from Agence Francaise de Development (AFD) and the European Union (EU), the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) have also launched projects under CITIIS (City Investments to Innovate, Integrate and Sustain) to modernise schools of Chennai Corporation under a sub-component of the Government of India’s Smart Cities Mission.

Inadequate classrooms

The project, aimed at improving learning outcomes in some of the 419 Chennai Corporation schools, has shown tangible results, with smart classrooms. However, councillors in many of the 200 wards have complained that schools in their areas do not have adequate classrooms. The number of students in Chennai Corporation schools has reduced from 1.34 lakh to 1.21 lakh last year. Councillors have stressed the need for despatching experts from countries such as Japan to improve school education for the poor students of Chennai Corproation.

After signing an agreement with cities in China and South Korea, Chennai Corporation has conducted meetings with representatives to improve cooperation in public transport system. As the project on Intelligent Transport System in the city is set to take off in a few weeks, councillors have demanded better cooperation with countries such as Japan to promote local government level exchange and international cooperation.

