Chennai’s Kuppai Thiruvizha focuses on waste management and sustainability

Published - August 17, 2024 07:54 pm IST - Chennai

The festival, an annual event held by the Citizen Consumer and Civic Action Group, features 30 zero-waste vendors and experts focussed on encouraging local zero-waste practices

The Hindu Bureau

While most of us barely give a second thought to the trash we toss away each day, a festival to spotlight kuppai managed to attract hundreds of people in Chennai on Saturday.

The ‘Kuppai Thiruvizha’, an annual event held by the Citizen Consumer and Civic Action Group (CAG), featured as many as 30 zero-waste vendors and experts focussed on encouraging local zero-waste practices. The event was held in collaboration with the Patrician College of Arts and Science, Adyar on their campus.

“One of the primary aims of the festival was to help households understand the diversity of factors that impact waste management in Chennai, while also celebrating the alternatives available to them. Consumers are often the ones most blamed and burdened within the waste management chain,” a press release issued by CAG said. 

Attendees engaged in discussions and activities centred on the pressing issue of waste management and the environmental impact of plastics and fabric waste, the release said. Plastic waste, notorious for its harmful effects on health and environment, was a major point of discussion, the release added. 

Mamta Jain, founder and CEO of Samposhan, a social enterprise working on sustainability, highlighted the fast fashion industry’s excessive water consumption, relentless production of disposable goods, and the current inadequate recycling rates.

