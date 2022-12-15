Chennai’s Kilambakkam bus terminus to get additional facility for persons with disabilities, says T.N. Minister

December 15, 2022 05:24 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments Department Minister P.K. Sekar Babu on Thursday inspected the Kilambakkam bus terminus and ordered the development of additional facilities for persons with disabilities ahead of the inauguration of the facility.

Construction of the modern bus terminus is under way on a plot of land spanning 88 acres near Vandalur to decongest the city. “Traffic congestion is expected to increase in the area after the inauguration of the bus terminus. I have ordered a study on traffic problems in the area. The number of toilets will be increased. More facilities for the disabled will be developed in the terminus,” he said.

Facilities for private omni buses will be improved at the terminus based on a study of all aspects pertaining to connectivity to other towns and cities. A suburban railway station will be developed in Kilambakkam between Urapakkam and Vandalur.

A new flyover will be constructed near the terminus to ease traffic congestion on GST Road. Traffic congestion caused by Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses will also be addressed based on project proposals suggested by the study. More MTC buses will improve connectivity between the bus terminus and various parts of Chennai Metropolitan Area.

