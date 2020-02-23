Watch | Chennai’s Kannagi Nagar transforms into an art district

Chennai’s Kannagi Nagar is set to be transformed into an art district. It will be the first public art project in the city and the fifth in the country. The location was chosen for its diverse population of over 80,000 people.

Sixteen walls in the locality will sport large scale murals by national and international artists. The initiative is led by St+art India foundation. The initiative is led by St+art India foundation, in collaboration with Asian Paints, Greater Chennai Corporation and Chennai Smart City Limited. The aim is to engage with the community through art.

One of the themes of the project is to understand the idea of migration.