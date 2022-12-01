Chennai’s IppoPay acquires tech firm to ramp up developer base

December 01, 2022 02:24 pm | Updated 02:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai headquartered IppoPay Technologies, a verticalized payments infrastructure company has acquired the business of Roamsoft Technologies Pvt Ltd, a fintech-focused IT products and services company also headquartered in Chennai, for an undisclosed amount.

Roamsoft, is engaged in the business of developing products and providing technology services to start-ups especially in the fintech and e-commerce space. This acquisition provides IppoPay with a suite of products that will help their business. Through this acquisition, IppoPay brings on board a team of over 40 developers

Mohan K, CEO and co-Founder of IppoPay, said “The goal of such acquisitions is to optimize development and bring people on board who can add value to us in the next phase of growth.”

Vaibhav Domkundwar of Better Capital, which was the founding stage investor in IppoPay said, “It is important for us to have the right talent pool to keep up the pace of growth. In Roamsoft, we are bringing in a team of fintech builders who are deeply aligned with our mission.”

IppoPay is a full-stack payments solutions company operating in verticals with a large TAM (total addressable market) such as MSMEs, agritech and education firms. The company is backed by marquee investors such as Coinbase Global Inc., Better Capital and Blume Founders Fund. The company also recently acquired the business of Tutelar, a full-stack AI-enabled risk management solutions business.