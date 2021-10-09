Chennai’s Harrington Road to have one-way only traffic

The new traffic arrangement will come into effect on Monday; the aim is to ease congestion during peak hours, traffic police said

One-way traffic will be effected on Harrington Road, Chetpet from Monday onwards.

To ease the traffic congestion on Harrington Road, a one-way system was introduced in 2016. Except on Sundays and other holidays, from 8.30 a.m. to 10.30 a.m. and from 6 p.m. to 8p.m., the one-way system was implemented. Due to the pandemic situation (COVID-19) traffic was reverted to two way from March 26.

“Now, the lockdown period has been relaxed and almost all the commercial establishments, educational institutions, government and private organisations have started functioning. The width of the Harrington Road subway is 6 meters, which is inadequate to cope with traffic in peak hours,” said Additional Commissioner of Police Traffic, Pradip Kumar, in a press release.

Motorists on EVR Salai going towards Chetpet via Harrington subway have to cover only 1.8 km thereby avoiding 4 major junctions and the travelling time is less than 20 minutes. As a result, the volume of traffic is very high during peak hours on Harrington Road, he said.

To ease the congestion, the following traffic arrangements will be implemented from Monday onwards:

Vehicles will not be allowed to reach EVR Salai from Chetpet junction through Harrington Subway from 8.30 a.m. to 10.30 a.m. Motorists have to reach EVR Salai via McNichols road, Dr. Gurusamy Bridge and Ega Theatre junction to get to their destination.

Vehicles coming from EVR Salai will not be allowed to reach Chetpet junction via Harrington subway from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Instead, these vehicles will be allowed via the Ega Theatre junction, with a right turn towards Dr. Gurusamy Bridge, Chetpet junction to reach their destination.

The residents of Harrington Road are allowed to take a ‘U’-turn at Harrington Road subway to reach their destination. Stakeholders suggestions will be invited, he said.