Chennai’s green warriors honoured for participating in climate action

October 10, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

Minister for Environment and Climate Change Siva V. Meyyanathan honours many green warriors who worked for 1,000 days as part of 80th birthday of environment activist M.B.Nirmal

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Environment and Climate Change Siva V. Meyyanathan releasing a postal stamp to mark the 80th birthday of environmental activist M.B. Nirmal in Chennai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

A large group of environment activists have completed 1,000 days of climate action in their neighbourhood as part of mitigating the impact of climate change. The activists worked towards increasing green cover, protecting the environment, recycling of waste and mitigating the risk of climate change.

At an event organised to mark the 80th birthday of environment activist M.B. Nirmal, Minister for Environment and Climate Change Siva V.Meyyanathan released a postage stamp and honoured environmental activists who have completed various works as part of climate action in the city.

Stressing on the need for participation of residents in climate action, the Minister said activists such as M.B. Nirmal had been role models for residents who support the State government’s initiative of increasing the green cover to 33%. “Many green warriors have protected the environment, increased greenery, protected biodiversity and safeguarded waterbodies,” he said.

Former Chennai Corporation Commissioner Abul Hasan said Mr. Nirmal inspired a large number of residents to participate in solid waste management during a period of inadequate funds and lack of manpower.

Chennai Sangamam Festival Co-creator Fr. Jegath Gaspar Raj said the government had been persuaded to listen to environment activists for better policy making for mitigating the climate risk to urban areas such as Chennai.

