HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chennai’s green warriors honoured for participating in climate action

Minister for Environment and Climate Change Siva V. Meyyanathan honours many green warriors who worked for 1,000 days as part of 80th birthday of environment activist M.B.Nirmal

October 10, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Environment and Climate Change Siva V. Meyyanathan releasing a postal stamp to mark the 80th birthday of environmental activist M.B. Nirmal in Chennai on Tuesday.

Minister for Environment and Climate Change Siva V. Meyyanathan releasing a postal stamp to mark the 80th birthday of environmental activist M.B. Nirmal in Chennai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

A large group of environment activists have completed 1,000 days of climate action in their neighbourhood as part of mitigating the impact of climate change. The activists worked towards increasing green cover, protecting the environment, recycling of waste and mitigating the risk of climate change.

At an event organised to mark the 80th birthday of environment activist M.B. Nirmal, Minister for Environment and Climate Change Siva V.Meyyanathan released a postage stamp and honoured environmental activists who have completed various works as part of climate action in the city.

Stressing on the need for participation of residents in climate action, the Minister said activists such as M.B. Nirmal had been role models for residents who support the State government’s initiative of increasing the green cover to 33%. “Many green warriors have protected the environment, increased greenery, protected biodiversity and safeguarded waterbodies,” he said.

Former Chennai Corporation Commissioner Abul Hasan said Mr. Nirmal inspired a large number of residents to participate in solid waste management during a period of inadequate funds and lack of manpower.

Chennai Sangamam Festival Co-creator Fr. Jegath Gaspar Raj said the government had been persuaded to listen to environment activists for better policy making for mitigating the climate risk to urban areas such as Chennai.

Related Topics

Chennai / climate change (politics)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.