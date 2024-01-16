Chennai’s govt. hospitals see steady inflow of other State patients

January 16, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

Some of the major government hospitals in Chennai have been seeing a steady flow of patients from other States.

It is not uncommon for government hospitals in Chennai to see patients from other States, particularly those from border areas. Factors such as care, treatment outcomes and financial constraints have brought in patients from far and wide to the city’s government hospitals.

Consider this: the State’s largest government facility - Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) - has been recording a steady flow of patients from other States and, the number, in fact, went up last year. “In 2022, we received 3,039 patients from other States. The number rose to 4,032 in 2023. We treated patients from 27 States,” hospital dean E. Theranirajan said.

A look at RGGGH’s 2023 data on other State patients shows that most of the patients were from Andhra Pradesh - more than half of the patients who sought treatment were from that State, numbering 2,125 persons. West Bengal followed with 478 persons, while there were 251 from Bihar, 179 from Karnataka and 163 from Uttar Pradesh. The hospital treated over a 100 patients each from Assam (114), Kerala (118) and Odisha (131). There were patients from Andaman, Jharkhand and Rajasthan.

“We receive several migrant labourers hailing from States such as Bihar. This should be the case with other government hospitals in the city as well. Those who are on a visit to Chennai and fall ill also approach RGGGH for treatment,” he said.

In particular, there have been instances of patients from northern States turning up at RGGGH for specific treatments - strokes, cardiac ailments, cancers, renal ailments and rheumatoid arthritis, he said.

“We get patients with chronic illnesses, and the main reason for them to approach us is financial constraints. We have patients suffering from renal diseases including those requiring dialysis from Tripura. They told us they approached RGGGH after hearing about the good care and treatment outcomes by word of mouth. We had patients diagnosed with cancers from states such as Chhattisgarh as they could not afford treatment. Similarly, some have undergone angioplasties owing to cost-effectiveness when compared to the private sector. Our campuses are clean and quality food is provided. Many of the family members stay at lodges near the Central railway station that they find economical,” Dr. Theranirajan explained.

There are centres such as the Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children that continue to receive a steady inflow of patients from other States, mainly Andhra Pradesh. “Around 10 to 15% of patients are from other States, especially in specialty departments. Majority of them approach surgical care,” Rema Chandramohan, ICH’s director, said.

The Government Stanley Medical College Hospital sees patients from States such as Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka as well as migrant workers hailing from northern States. “We see at least 80 to 90 patients from other States every month,” hospital dean P. Balaji said.

“Several migrant labourers seek treatment for injuries at the hospital’s plastic surgery department. We also treat persons injured in road traffic accidents, other emergencies, abdominal pain and fever,” he said. Patients from Andhra Pradesh are more in numbers, he said, adding: “Pregnant women from bordering areas such as Nellore seek treatment. We get patients for paediatric care as well. Many of them prefer to get treated in Chennai as the healthcare services are good,” he added.

While nominal charges are fixed for patients from other States, charges are waived off in several instances as many find it difficult to pay up. Some are covered under Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, while for migrant labourers, their employers mostly foot the bill, doctors said.

