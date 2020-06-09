Chennai’s government medical college hospitals allotted COVID-19 Care Centres

The four government medical college hospitals in the city have been allotted COVID-19 Care Centres (CCC) with a total bed capacity of 10,252. These centres, which were arranged by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), function from buildings including government and private colleges.

Officials of the Health Department said the number of beds at the CCCs have been increased from the earlier 5,000 to over 10,000 now. “We are taking care of the manpower for the CCCs including doctors and nurses, while arrangements for food and cleaning work is being taken care by the GCC,” an official said.

In an official communication to the deans of the four institutions (dated June 8), the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) has said that the Corporation has arranged for the CCCs at government and private colleges in different parts of the city, and these have been allotted to the institutions. The deans were instructed to inspect the facilities and take action to take over the facilities immediately for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Among the CCCs is the newly-constructed Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) at K.P. Park, Pulianthope. The blocks at this facility have been allotted to three medical college hospitals; the exemption being Government Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) Hospital.

Eight CCCs with a total capacity of 3,120 beds were earmarked for Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. This included 200 beds at K.P. Park TNSCB-Block D, SRM Hospital, Ramapuram, Port Trust Hospital, Harbour, Chennai Trade Centre Block-1, Nandambakkam, Madras Veterinary College, Vepery and Anna University, Guindy.

The Government Stanley Medical College Hospital was allotted 15 CCCs with a capacity of 3,100 beds. This included a block at K.P. Park TNSCB, IIT Guindy, Ambedkar College, Vyasarpadi, Presidency College, Chepauk and a number of private colleges.

For KMC Hospital, CCCs with a total bed capacity of 2,112 were allotted. This included a block at IIT Guindy, a private hospital in Arumbakkam, NSTI Guindy, and a few private institutions. The Government Medical College Hospital, Omandurar Estate was allotted six CCCs with capacity of 1,920 beds. This included a block at KP Park TNSCB, Nandanam Arts College and private institutions.