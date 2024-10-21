Despite many ponds in the city filling up to the brim in the first spell of north east monsoon preventing water stagnation, the locals in many areas mainly in Tiruvottiyur and Sholinganallur said they did face prolonged inundation.

According to the Greater Chennai Corporation, 59 ponds in the city had filled up and were overflowing. These structures had helped prevent stagnation in many areas, according to a GCC release.

According to the corporation, 59 water bodies including Basin Eri located in Madhavaram, Parasuramar temple tank in Anna Nagar, Vairakulam in Ambattur, Ramalingapuram-Devaraj street Kulam, Baskar Colony Kulam in Adyar Zone, Menambedu Thangal tank, Parasurama temple tank, Marundheeswarar temple tank in Perungudi and Valvettithangal Eri in Sholinganallur got filled by the October 15 rains.

The storage capacity of these tanks had increased, preventing rainwater from stagnating in the surrounding areas due to recent renovation and revitalisation work. Further, the groundwater level in these areas has also significantly increased, the release said.

Ward 7 Councillor of the AIADMK, K. Karthik said that water stagnation was found in three wards of Tiruvottiyur. Water from these places was flowing to Kargil Nagar but pumping out was not effective, he alleged. “In Kargil Nagar, there were four motors in the rainwater pumping station. But since there was no power supply and generators were used, the water remained stagnant for a while. Lack of planning is the reason for prolonged inundation,” he said. He also mentioned that motors in Vetrivel Nagar did not help either.

“Even though stormwater drains were constructed, since the pumping stations were not prepared to handle the situation, there was stagnation. Ward 7 is a low-lying area, which will face waterlogging. From these areas, water reaches Ennore via the Buckingham Canal. During the heavy rains of 2015 and 2023, these water bodies saw reverse flow from the sea. A project has to be in place to reduce this.”

S. Kalyanasundaram, a resident of Periyar Nagar in Tiruvottiyur, mentioned that despite the installation of rainwater harvesting storage wells and certain stormwater drain links, the situation did not improve. This is due to garbage blocking the passageways, preventing water from passing through these infrastructures. Open dumping of plastic, food waste and debris is very common in the locality. The conservancy workers did not clear these regularly claiming that battery-operated vehicles were under repair, he claimed.