Chennai’s flood-prone areas to get additional stormwater drains ahead of northeast monsoon this year

April 24, 2023

Flood-prone areas of Chennai such as Kolathur, Ashok Nagar and Pulianthope will get additional stormwater drains at an estimated cost of ₹232 crore ahead of the Northeast monsoon this year. Work is expected to be implemented in these areas, based on the data compiled by the Greater Chennai Corporation in 2022, with regard to streets that were flooded during the rains last year.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin launched the project to construct additional stormwater drains in parts of the city that usually get flooded during the rains, a few days ago.

Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi has directed engineers to finalise five packages at an estimated cost of ₹17.8 crore and start work on the flood mitigation projects along 17 roads in Kolathur. The work will be completed before the onset of the Northeast monsoon this year, said an official.

The stretches to get storm water drains in Kolathur include Muthukumarappa Street, Annai Anjugam Nagar Kalaivanar Street, Loco Scheme First Street and Jambulingam Main Road in Ward 69; Adhiyaman Nagar Rajiv Gandhi Street, GKM Colony Second Main Road Cut Road, Venkatraman Salai, SRP Colony Eleventh Street, SRP Colony Twelfth Street, and SRP Colony Thirteenth Street in ward 68; Prakash Street, Gurusami Street, Lakshmi Nagar Main Street, Lakshmi Nagar Fourth Street, and Kennedy Square Cross Street in ward 67.

Residents in flooded parts of the city including Kolathur had made a representation to the Chief Minister during his visit to these areas.

The GCC has also decided to further augment stormwater drains in Pulianthope, for which tenders have been called for now, said an official.

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru has already announced that the GCC would take up stormwater drain work in flood-prone areas at an estimated cost of ₹232 crore in areas that were identified as flood-prone during 2022. For example, residents in streets such as Arya Gowda Street have complained about flooding. Following the demand from residents of such areas, the GCC has planned to complete additional drains ahead of the onset of the Northeast monsoon this year, officials said.