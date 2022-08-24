Chennai’s favourite annual visitors

Olive Ridley turtles visit Chennai’s shores from mid-December to April

S. Poorvaja
August 24, 2022 20:46 IST

The baby turtles going into the sea is a sight to behold for nature lovers. | Photo Credit: K. PICHUMANI

That Chennai is warm, welcoming and hospitable is something that the city’s residents take immense pride in. Every year, the coastal city gears up to welcome visitors of a different kind — Olive Ridley turtles that make a beeline for the shores from mid-December to April.

Over the years, it has taken the efforts of the Tamil Nadu Forest Department and volunteer-led citizen groups such as the Students Sea Turtle Conservation Network (SSTCN) and the Tree Foundation from the city who have come together for the conservation of this endangered species. 

“While volunteers were always actively involved in turtle conservation, the Forest Department stepped in actively six years ago to lead conservation efforts. Tamil Nadu does not see mass nesting like Odisha, but there is a need for protection and conservation efforts, especially in urban areas such as Chennai where the beaches have a lot of elements which make the nests vulnerable,” said E. Prasanth, Chennai Wildlife Warden.

Once the nesting season starts, many students, animal lovers, and residents come together to participate in turtle walks, accompanying Forest Department officials and volunteers. Eggs laid by these turtles in vulnerable spots are retrieved and taken to hatcheries. After the eggs hatch, the baby turtles making their way into the sea is a sight to behold.

Treating injured turtles is something that is actively looked at too. This year the Tree Foundation rescued and treated three injured turtles back into the sea. In a heart-warming incident in 2018, an injured turtle which volunteers of SSTCN had helped dig a nest the previous year, made its way back to the same spot and was once again helped by the volunteers there.

“Wildlife conservation should be a citizens’ movement and the volunteers and residents from the city have always played an important part in safeguarding Olive Ridley turtles,” said Mr. Prasanth. 

