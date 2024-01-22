Chennai’s electorate grows 0.85% to 39.01 lakh after the latest summary revision

January 22, 2024 10:08 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The total number of electors in Chennai district has increased by 0.85%, after the inclusion of 68,823 names and deletion of 35,834 on the electoral rolls.

According to the final electoral rolls published on Monday by Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan, the number of electors in the 16 Assembly constituencies is 39.01 lakh, including 19.17 lakh men, 19.82 lakh women, and 1,157 others.

The number of electors on the rolls has increased by 32,989, when compared with the draft electoral rolls released on October 27, 2023. Officials have deleted 10,074 repeating names from the rolls. As many as 469 names of residents who died during the period and the names of 25,291 residents who have moved to other districts have also been removed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The number of electors in Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar is 2,41,109, Perambur 2,80,787, Kolathur 2,81,992, Villivakkam 2,39,408, Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar 2,15,317, Egmore 1,91,700, Royapuram 1,91,398, Harbour 1,72,624, Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni 2,32,672, Thousand Lights 2,34,261, Anna Nagar 2,72,502, Virugambakkam 2,78,078, Saidapet 2,68,355, T. Nagar 2,30,049, Mylapore 2,62,453, and Velachery 3,08,462.

The election officials received applications for the inclusion of names of 69,079 residents. Officials received 49,482 applications for deletion of names and removed 35,834 names.

Residents are requested to check the electoral rolls at the GCC zonal offices. Those who find errors are requested to submit the application forms to the zonal electoral registration officials. Inclusion, deletion, or correction of names will be completed ahead of filing of nomination papers for the Parliamentary election.

Chennai Central Regional Deputy Commissioner K.J. Praveen Kumar launched a voters’ awareness rally for students in Anna Nagar in the presence of GCC Central Region Additional Revenue Officer Ravichandran and Anna Nagar zonal officer D. Faritha Banu. A large number of college students participated as part of the drive to identify first-time voters. As many as 37,442 electors were included on the electoral rolls during the summary revision in 2023.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.