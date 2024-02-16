Chennai’s District Coastal Zone Management Authority includes three fisherfolk as members

February 16, 2024 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - Chennai

Three fishing community members in Chennai have been included as part of the District Coastal Zone Management Authority (DCZMA), nearly 13 years after Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) Notification 2011, which mandates inclusion of local representatives, was brought into force.

The CRZ Notification 2011 specifies that the State governments and union territories shall constitute district-level committees under the chairmanship of the District Magistrate, containing at least three members of traditional coastal communities.

The order was recently issued by Chennai Collector Rashmi Siddharth Zagade following a request from the member secretary of Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority to appoint fisherfolk as members. Jeyakumar from Washermanpet, K. Saravanan of Ururkuppam, and K. Bharathi from Nochikuppam will now be part of the 12-member DCZMA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fishing community members have long-demanded that, as per the Notification rules, they be included in the committee. While officials have consulted fisherfolk in a few meetings, they were not an official part of the DCZMA, which is responsible for ensuring that activities within the coastal regulation zone take place as per approved plans and advise the State government on protection of coastal areas.

Welcoming the order, Mr. Bharathi said, “We have been continuously requesting authorities to not make any plans in coastal areas, be it in any district, without including local fishermen. After the 2018 [Coastal Zone Management Plan] draft was released, we started intensifying our demand. It is good news that the government has finally done it now,” he said.

“The fundamental objective of the CRZ Notification is to protect the livelihoods of coastal communities and conserve the unique environment of coastal stretches. Fishermen will only know where a seru [muddy ground] , paaru [rocky area], and fish breeding grounds are. This is a very important milestone for the fishing community,” said Mr. Saravanan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.