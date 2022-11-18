Chennai’s data centre capacity to double by 2024

November 18, 2022 12:01 am | Updated 12:01 am IST - CHENNAI

Chennai has now emerged as one of the fastest growing Data Centre markets in India, next to Mumbai and Bengaluru. This is on the back of a substantial cost arbitrage provided by the city’s coastal line, which facilitates direct submarine routes, availability of large bandwidth and an increasing presence of domestic IT and ITeS firms, said Preetham Mehra, Senior Executive Director and Head, CBRE India, Director and Head of Government Practice.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, he said this had led to the city transforming into a top choice for housing a secondary or disaster recovery data centre site, boosted by its geographic proximity to Asia’s major cities. The installed capacity of data centres is expected to double in the next two years, increasing from 54 MW in H1 2022 to 115 MW by 2024.

Tamil Nadu is also one of the first States to release State-specific initiatives for the data centre segment and build its own dedicated full-fledged disaster recovery centre. While Chennai already hosts several small to medium scale data centre facilities, the city also recorded large-sized investments in recent times.

Established data centre locations in the city include Ambattur and Siruseri in West and South Chennai respectively. Land prices have recorded 10% to 15% compound annual growth rate in the past three years in areas like Ambattur and Siruseri as they have emerged as strong contenders for installation of data centres in the city. In recent times, Oragadam has been witnessing growing interest from investors and is expected to emerge as a key data centre destination in the city, said Mr. Mehra.

Pointing to Ambattur as the second choice for BPO destination earlier, Mr.Mehra said land prices had increased in such areas owing to establishment of data centres. Chennai has a residential stock of 2.4 lakh units and is expected to register 1.5 times growth by 2030.

The office stock of 79 million square feet in the city in Q3 of 2022 is expected to grow 1.5 times by 2030. The adoption of hybrid working is likely to require more sophisticated buildings, which are future-proofed via a combination of leading-edge physical, human and digital elements. Several occupiers are expected to set their net zero targets to reduce the country’s carbon footprint, as well as dependence on fossil fuels, said Mr. Mehra.