Chennai’s daily COVID case count drops below 500

Across Tamil Nadu, 2,033 persons test positive for COVID-19

After a month, fresh coronavirus infections dropped below 500 in Chennai on Friday. The city recorded 466 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally so far to 7,79,048.

Across the State, 2,033 persons tested positive for COVID-19. The State has so far recorded 35,28,384 cases.

Chennai had last reported less than 500 cases on June 23 (497) after which cases gradually increased. While 217 persons tested positive for the infection in Chengalpattu, there were 187 cases in Coimbatore. The daily count dropped below 100 in Tiruvallur where 93 persons tested positive. There were 68 cases in Kancheepuram and 66 cases in Virudhunagar. Erode logged 60 cases.

Another death was reported in the State, taking the toll to 38,032. A 84-year-old man from Villupuram was admitted to Villupuram Medical College Hospital on July 18. He had Parkinson’s disease. He tested positive for COVID-19 and died on July 22 due to COVID-19 pneumonia, respiratory failure and acute respiratory distress syndrome.

A total of 2,383 persons were discharged after treatment, taking the total recoveries so far to 34,74,199. There were 16,153 active cases in the State. Of this, Chennai accounted for 5,371 active cases and Chengalpattu had 2,045 active cases. Coimbatore had 1,207 active cases.

A total of 35,670 samples were tested in the State.