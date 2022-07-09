Chennai’s daily COVID-19 count drops for third day in a row

Across T.N., 2,671 persons test positive, cases remain high in a number of districts with only three having fewer than 10 cases each

Across T.N., 2,671 persons test positive, cases remain high in a number of districts with only three having fewer than 10 cases each

Chennai’s daily COVID-19 count continued to fall for the third day in a row as 844 persons tested positive for the infection on Saturday. Across the State, a total of 2,671 persons tested positive for COVID-19.

The city’s daily tally dropped below 1,000 on July 8. Active cases also fell marginally to 7,134, while the number of persons discharged exceeded the fresh cases. As many as 1,059 persons were discharged after treatment in Chennai.

At the State-level, there was a small decline in fresh cases for the last three days. However, the cases remained high in a number of districts and only three districts had fewer than 10 cases each. Chengalpattu logged 465 cases, followed by Tiruvallur (161) and Coimbatore (118). In Tirunelveli, the cases rose from 87 to 112. There were 84 cases in Thoothukudi and 80 in Kancheepuram.

The State has so far recorded 34,98,992 COVID-19 cases. The fresh cases pushed the total number of active cases to 18,842. As many as 2,516 persons were discharged after treatment. A total of 33,286 samples were tested. The State’s overall positivity rate stood at eight per cent.

The bed occupancy in COVID-19 health centres and hospitals stood at 857, of which 487 were non-oxygen supported beds.

Due to administrative reasons, two private laboratories — National Lab Molecular Division, Madurai, and Medgene Laboratory, Ramanathapuram, — were temporarily removed from ICMR list of approved labs, according to the Health Department’s bulletin.