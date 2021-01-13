Chennai’s daily case count drops below 200

Chennai

13 January 2021 01:01 IST

Tamil Nadu reports 671 fresh cases and 827 recoveries

On a day Tamil Nadu reported 671 fresh cases of COVID-19, Chennai’s daily count dropped below 200 after several months. A total of 194 persons tested positive for the infection, and five died in the city.

Of the fresh cases, two persons had returned from the United Kingdom, two from Andhra Pradesh and one each from Bihar and Karnataka. As of date, Tamil Nadu accounts for a total of 8,27,614 cases.

The number of active cases stood at 6,807, of which Chennai accounted for 2,077 and Coimbatore 672. As many as 827 persons were discharged after treatment, while eight persons (five in private hospitals and three in government hospitals) succumbed to the infection. A total of 8,08,571 persons have been discharged and 12,236 have died in the State till date.

Perambalur continued to report no new case of COVID-19. As many as 21 districts clocked fresh cases in single digits. There were 59 cases in Coimbatore, 42 in Chengalpattu, 36 in Tiruvallur and 31 in Salem.

Cuddalore, Kancheepuram and Ramanathapuram reported one death each. Two of the eight persons who died did not have co-morbidities. A 38-year-old man from Chennai, who had been admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on January 10, died a day later due to COVID-19 pneumonia and respiratory failure. A 60-year-old man from Chennai died at the Government Medical College Hospital, Omandurar Estate, on January 2 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

A 48-year-old woman from Kancheepuram with coronary artery disease, diabetes and left ventricular dysfunction was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on December 18 with complaints of vomiting and unconsciousness. She died on January 11 due to acute respiratory distress syndrome and COVID-19 pneumonia. She had tested positive for COVID-19 on December 19 and January 5.

A total of 60,563 samples were tested in 24 hours. So far, 1,49,45,576 samples were tested.

U.K. returnees

A total of 201 persons returned from the U.K. between January 8 and 12. Fifty-two of them were traced and tested, and two were found to be COVID-19 positive, while 47 tested negative. The results of three passengers are awaited. The other passengers are being traced.

A total of 26 U.K. returnees and 20 contacts have tested positive for the infection till date. Of them, 12 primary cases and 14 contacts have tested negative on follow-up RT-PCR sample tests.