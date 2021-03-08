Chennai’s COVID-19 vaccination centres register a rise in footfalls on Monday

A total of 1.59 lakh residents have received the dose of COVID-19 vaccination in the city.

“The number of residents visiting hospitals has increased on Monday,” said an official of Chennai Corporation. Over 80 lakh residents in the city are expected to be vaccinated by the end of this year.

Civic officials have started creating awareness about COVID-19 vaccination in various parts of the city, pointing to the rise in number of COVID-19 positive cases in the past few days.

Sanitary workers have started earmarking COVID-19 hotspots to warn residents about the need for COVID-19 vaccination.

A total of 51767 residents have received doses at the Chennai Corporation urban community health centers. Just 1461 residents have visited urban primary health centres in the city for COVID-19 vaccination.

As many as 35525 residents have visited government hospitals for COVID-19 vaccination in the city. Private hospitals have vaccinated 70761 residents so far.

A total of 1.44 lakh residents have received the first dose and 14968 residents have received the second dose.

A total of 52901 health care workers, 14058 frontline workers, 4484 police personnel, 2 RPF personnel, 447 election officials, 50658 senior citizens, 17418 persons with comorbidities have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination in the city. Over 1.39 lakh persons who received the first dose have opted for Covishield and 4578 have received Covaxin.